A former police inspector has been charged with sexual assaults against 18 men dating back more than 20 years.

Gerard Hutchings, 64, of Wingrove Road, Ashurst, Hampshire, faces 29 counts, including allegations of indecent assaults, causing a person to engage in sexual activity, and misconduct in a public office.

The complainants were aged between 17 and 31 at the time of the alleged incidents, according to Hampshire Police.

A force spokesman said: "The alleged offending took place between 1999 and 2007 in various police stations across the Hampshire force area, where Mr Hutchings worked as an inspector. He left the force in 2007.

"The Operation Marmion team began an investigation in 2021, following reports about this alleged offending."

Hutchings is to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on December 5.

