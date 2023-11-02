A mother accused of murdering her 18-month-old son has admitted to "not telling health visitors the truth" about her cocaine use in the months before his death.

Sian Hedges, 27, told a jury at Maidstone Crown Court: "I didn’t want social services involved, I didn’t want to lose Alfie.”

Hedges and her former boyfriend Jack Benham, 35, are jointly accused of murdering Alfie Phillips overnight on 28 November 2020 at Benham's caravan in Hernhill, near Faversham, Kent.

The little boy died with 70 visible injuries on him, including a “myriad of bruises” and marks such as fractures to his ribs, arms and leg, signs of smothering to his lips and mouth, and traces of cocaine in his body.

The trial has previously heard that the couple had been taking cocaine and drinking alcohol the evening before Alfie was pronounced dead.

Hedges, who grew up in Chartham near Canterbury, told the court she had been taking cocaine regularly since the age of 18 but that she had “never really been much of a big drinker”.

Recalling Alife’s birth, Hedges said she’d “never felt love like it” and he was a “beautiful” baby with “the darkest hair”.

When asked by her defence barrister Jo Martin KC whether she regretted taking drugs around Alife, she said: “Looking back, I shouldn’t have been using around my son, no way. It’s not the right thing to do.”

Hedges admitted she “struggled” when Alfie was born and didn’t tell a health visitor the truth about her drug habit because, in her words: “I didn’t want social services involved, I didn’t want to lose Alfie.”

She also spoke about her long history of mental illness - including anxiety and depression - and her "volatile" relationship with Alfie’s biological father, Sam Phillips, one of two men she was romantically involved with at the time of her son’s death.

She wiped away tears as she recalled taking Alfie for walks along Seasalter beach near Whitstable during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The trial is in its fifth week and has already heard the defence case of co-accused Jack Benham.

Hedges, of Yelverton, Devon, and Benham, of Hernhill, Kent, deny the charges against them.

Hedges is due to continue giving evidence on Friday, 3 November. The trial continues.

