The headline acts have been revealed for the Isle of Wight Festival 2024.

The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day have been announced to take centre stage at the festival which runs from 20 - 23 June 2024.

McFly, Scouting For Girls, Beverley Knight, Simple Minds, Keane, The Darkness, Zara Larsson and Jake Shears will also be at the famous island festival.

Headlining on the Friday night Main Stage is legendary English electronic group The Prodigy who have been entertaining crowds for over three decades.

They have sold over 25 million records worldwide, had seven consecutive UK number-one albums, and won numerous awards.

McFly will also be at next year's festival Credit: ITV News

Saturday will see the Pet Shop Boys take to the Main Stage with their greatest hits.

Over the years they've had 22 UK Top 10 singles and won an Outstanding Contribution To Music award at the 2009 BRIT Awards.

In a UK festival exclusive, American rock band Green Day will close the Main Stage on Sunday night.

The five-time Grammy Award winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have sold over 75 million records globally.

Festival promoter John Giddings said: “We’re thrilled to announce our 2024 headliners today and to continue to showcase a truly exciting array of talent for next year’s Festival. From globally-recognised and pioneering artists, to chart-topping talent and rising stars, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the island next year. Fans should stay tuned for more news soon!”

Tickets go on general sale from 6 November 2023

