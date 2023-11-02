Pictures and videos: Storm Ciarán causes disruption across the South East

A major incident has been declared in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight as strong winds and rain from Storm Ciaran are battering the south of England.

A Yellow and Amber weather warning is in place for much of the region which has forced school closures and caused travel chaos.

People are being urged to stay away from coastal areas and drivers are being asked to be vigilant on the roads.

At around 2am in Bournemouth, Simon and Emily Hollosi filmed this video of heavy downpours and waves crashing into roads.

Residents in Lancing, in the BN15 0DP area, believe they experienced a tornado at around 6:41am.

The footage was taken from James Watts' CCTV camera where roofing can be seen being torn off the adjacent building.

Southeastern Railway has already started on storm cleanup after having to remove a trampoline from train tracks in Hastings.

It shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a reminder for residents to make sure garden items are secured. Credit: Southeastern Railway

Hampshire Highways have also been clearing up tree debris on roads.

Hampshire highways is reminding people to check before they travel. Credit: Hampshire Highways

Trees have also started to be cleared from train tracks and roads after being brought down by strong winds.

Residents in Ansty in West Sussex helped with sawing a tree that was blocking a road.

In the early hours, heavy winds caused foam to fly around from waves crashing into Hove seafront.

