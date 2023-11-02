Officers investigating the discovery of a man’s body on the beach in Portsmouth on Tuesday (October 31) have now identified him.

Police were called to Eastern Parade at 6.39am to a report that the body of a man had been located.

Officers attended the scene and appealed for help from the public to identify him.

Credit: PA

He has now been identified as a man in his 30s who was from Portsmouth, and his family have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

Police thanked everybody who helped share the appeal and phoned in with information.

