Road closures and travel disruption due to Storm Ciaran in South of England

Hampshire

A335 Thomas Lewis Way both ways closed due to flooding from Horseshoe Bridge to Saint Denys Road.

A3025 Itchen Bridge in Southampton remains closed due to strong winds and will re-open when the storm passes.

Isle of Wight

Kent

Berkshire

East Sussex

West Sussex

A29 Church Hill Road is closed from 9pm (2 November) for safety reasons. In hopes of re-opening by midday Friday 3 November following an inspection.

Oxfordshire

Travel disruptions

National rail - Changes to South Western Railway services (Thursday 2 November)

London Waterloo to Weymouth services terminate at Bournemouth, with an hourly shuttle service operating between Bournemouth and Weymouth

Services between London Waterloo and Salisbury run hourly

A service between Salisbury and Exeter St Davids will run every two hours

Services from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo via Basingstoke will be changed after Basingstoke, calling at Woking and London Waterloo only

Services between Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier will be suspended

Flooding at Dean means that services are currently unable to run between Romsey and Salisbury. Trains will be cancelled or revised.