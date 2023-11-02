Road closures and travel disruption due to Storm Ciaran in South of England

Disruptions with travelling in the South of England Credit: ITV Meridian

Hampshire

  • A3025 Itchen Bridge in Southampton remains closed due to strong winds and will re-open when the storm passes.

  • M27 Eastbound entry slip road closed due to flooding at J3 M271 - Southampton Docks.

  • A335 Thomas Lewis Way both ways closed due to flooding from Horseshoe Bridge to Saint Denys Road.

Isle of Wight

Kent

Berkshire

East Sussex

West Sussex

  • A29 Church Hill Road is closed from 9pm (2 November) for safety reasons. In hopes of re-opening by midday Friday 3 November following an inspection.

  • A29 Shripney Rd remains closed from the Saltbox roundabout.

Oxfordshire

Travel disruptions

  • National rail - Changes to South Western Railway services (Thursday 2 November)

  • London Waterloo to Weymouth services terminate at Bournemouth, with an hourly shuttle service operating between Bournemouth and Weymouth

  • Services between London Waterloo and Salisbury run hourly

  • A service between Salisbury and Exeter St Davids will run every two hours

  • Services from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo via Basingstoke will be changed after Basingstoke, calling at Woking and London Waterloo only

  • Services between Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier will be suspended

  • Flooding at Dean means that services are currently unable to run between Romsey and Salisbury. Trains will be cancelled or revised.

  • Flooding between Ash and Wanborough means that trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Guildford. Trains running through these stations could be delayed.

  • South Eastern Railway - strongly advise that you do not attempt to travel on "Mainline" routes before at least 09:00.

  • Stagecoach South - Winchester - Due to local Schools and Colleges closing on 2 November, College Day Only Services will not be operating.

  • Solent First Bus - X5 service diverted via Privett Road and Gomer Lane in both directions until 0730 Friday 3 November. Jellicoe Avenue and Stokes Bay Road will not be served for safety reasons.

  • P&O Ferries - suspended between Dover and Calais.

