Road closures and travel disruption due to Storm Ciaran in South of England
Hampshire
A3025 Itchen Bridge in Southampton remains closed due to strong winds and will re-open when the storm passes.
M27 Eastbound entry slip road closed due to flooding at J3 M271 - Southampton Docks.
A335 Thomas Lewis Way both ways closed due to flooding from Horseshoe Bridge to Saint Denys Road.
Isle of Wight
Kent
Berkshire
East Sussex
West Sussex
A29 Church Hill Road is closed from 9pm (2 November) for safety reasons. In hopes of re-opening by midday Friday 3 November following an inspection.
A29 Shripney Rd remains closed from the Saltbox roundabout.
Oxfordshire
Travel disruptions
National rail - Changes to South Western Railway services (Thursday 2 November)
London Waterloo to Weymouth services terminate at Bournemouth, with an hourly shuttle service operating between Bournemouth and Weymouth
Services between London Waterloo and Salisbury run hourly
A service between Salisbury and Exeter St Davids will run every two hours
Services from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo via Basingstoke will be changed after Basingstoke, calling at Woking and London Waterloo only
Services between Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier will be suspended
Flooding at Dean means that services are currently unable to run between Romsey and Salisbury. Trains will be cancelled or revised.
Flooding between Ash and Wanborough means that trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Guildford. Trains running through these stations could be delayed.
South Eastern Railway - strongly advise that you do not attempt to travel on "Mainline" routes before at least 09:00.
Stagecoach South - Winchester - Due to local Schools and Colleges closing on 2 November, College Day Only Services will not be operating.
Solent First Bus - X5 service diverted via Privett Road and Gomer Lane in both directions until 0730 Friday 3 November. Jellicoe Avenue and Stokes Bay Road will not be served for safety reasons.
P&O Ferries - suspended between Dover and Calais.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...