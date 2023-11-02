Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian spoke to a school in West Sussex after they lost power during the storm.

A school in Hassocks lost power and has been dealing with flooding after a lightning strike in the village during Storm Ciarán.

St Albourne Primary School was among several to close in the South East ahead of the weather warnings of heavy rain and strong gusts.

Residents across the West Sussex village lost power for almost two hours when lightning struck.

Fire crews have been dealing with flood waters pooling at the school gates.

Firefighters were also called in to help shore up nearby homes. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Felicity Tagarsi from Albourne Primary School said: "At quarter past 8 [this morning], a thunderstorm was passing overhead.

"You could see the lightning and hear the thunder and shortly afterwards we had a power cut.

"It affects everyone because we've got a large footprint - children come from all over the place so it affects all the families."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...