Storm Ciarán: Ferries cancelled and long delays at Port of Dover

There are long delays at the Port of Dover as Storm Ciaran arrives in the South East.

P&O Ferries said tourist traffic was being sent away from the port as the severe weather conditions stopped sailings.

Ferries to Calais were suspended this morning but the Port of Dover has since reopened.

P&O said it will resume services as soon as possible and will post a further update soon with sailing times.

The port is currently full and the buffer zone is also full with TAP in place on the A20 approach road into Dover.

DFDS Seaways apologise for the cancellations and any inconvenience but say: "The safety of our passengers remains the utmost priority."

What is Dover TAP?

Since April 2015, new traffic restrictions have been put in place to help the neighbourhoods and businesses of Dover.

The limitations assist with traffic disruption from the port and improve air pollution in the town:

40mph speed restriction which applies to all vehicles approaching Dover from the west via the A20. Operating all day, every day.

Lorry drivers heading for the port should remain in the left lane of the A20, from the Roundhill Tunnel all the way to the port.

