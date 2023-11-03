Play Brightcove video

Watch as a child is swept off their feet by a huge wave as it crashes over Folkestone Harbour

The moment a young child is knocked off their feet as a huge waves crash over Folkestone Harbour in Kent has been caught on camera.

In the video, posted on a public Facebook group, the youngster can be seen walking along the harbour with another child, while an adult walks a short distance behind.

All three appear to be battling against the heavy rain and strong winds brought by Storm Ciarán .

All three walk the length of the harbour, before huge waves can be seen crashing over the harbour wall.

At one point, as the children approach the steps to safety, a wave completely knocks one of the youngsters off their feet.

Luckily the child manages to stand back up and get onto the steps as the adult follows behind.

Another yellow weather warning has been issued for Saturday morning (4 November). Credit: Met Office

Authorities have warned people to stay away from beaches and coastal areas during high winds and heavy rain.

Another yellow weather warning has been issued for the south east from Saturday.

Coming into force from 5am, it warns of heavy rain for much of the south coast with a risk of flooding.

The Met Office says bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longerand large waves may lead to dangerous conditions along some English Channel coastlines.

