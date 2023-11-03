Watch: Police dogs sniff out illegal good hidden in secret compartments

Dogs have sniffed out hundreds of illegal tobacco and drug paraphernalia hidden in concealed compartments in Sussex.

They were part of a police team raiding shops suspected of supplying illegal products.

The search dogs helped to discover a walk-in fridge with a false rear wall, a wall tile operated by a magnetic strip and a wooden shelf which opened up to reveal a storage unit.

The items found included oversized e-cigarettes, suspected counterfeit tobacco, bongs, grinders and pipes.

The operation was promoted by Safer Business Action Week, aimed to detect offences involving retailers, and to take action against offenders.

Hundreds of tobacco products and drug paraphernalia were discovered in concealed compartments as police raided shops. Credit: Sussex Police

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner and APCC lead for business and retail crime, Katy Bourne, said: “Business crime matters in Sussex which is why I welcome the added focus this week of action has brought.

"Sussex Police are bringing real grip to tackling business crime across our county which is visible in the excellent results from this week."

Chris Neilson, the Sussex Police force lead for business crime, said: “I know how hard everyone works to address business crime and antisocial behaviour across Sussex, and I am encouraged by the huge amount of work that happens day in, day out, to support those who are victims of crime.

“That’s why I would urge anyone who is a victim of business crime to come forward. You can report it online or via 101, or call 999 in an emergency."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…

What else happened during the week of action?