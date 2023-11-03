Police dogs sniff out illegal products hidden in secret compartments in Sussex shops
Watch: Police dogs sniff out illegal good hidden in secret compartments
Dogs have sniffed out hundreds of illegal tobacco and drug paraphernalia hidden in concealed compartments in Sussex.
They were part of a police team raiding shops suspected of supplying illegal products.
The search dogs helped to discover a walk-in fridge with a false rear wall, a wall tile operated by a magnetic strip and a wooden shelf which opened up to reveal a storage unit.
The items found included oversized e-cigarettes, suspected counterfeit tobacco, bongs, grinders and pipes.
The operation was promoted by Safer Business Action Week, aimed to detect offences involving retailers, and to take action against offenders.
Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner and APCC lead for business and retail crime, Katy Bourne, said: “Business crime matters in Sussex which is why I welcome the added focus this week of action has brought.
"Sussex Police are bringing real grip to tackling business crime across our county which is visible in the excellent results from this week."
Chris Neilson, the Sussex Police force lead for business crime, said: “I know how hard everyone works to address business crime and antisocial behaviour across Sussex, and I am encouraged by the huge amount of work that happens day in, day out, to support those who are victims of crime.
“That’s why I would urge anyone who is a victim of business crime to come forward. You can report it online or via 101, or call 999 in an emergency."
What else happened during the week of action?
Police witnessed a woman taking £250 worth of clothes from H&M in Priory Meadow shopping centre, in Hastings, on Thursday 19 October. Katie Green, 37, of Cloudesley Road, St Leonards, was arrested and charged with theft, and has been bailed with conditions to appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 29 November.
A 34-year-old woman was witnessed stealing two bottles of Prosecco from M&S in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on Thursday 19 October. She was given a Community Resolution.
A well-known offender was identified by police on patrol in Brighton on Monday 16 October. Michael Murray, 35, of Lower Rock Gardens, was linked to a number of offences across Brighton and Hove, with the total value of items stolen reaching hundreds of pounds. He was charged with 18 counts of theft and 18 counts of breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. He was remanded in custody for sentencing on 20 November.
Prolific offender Daryl Swann has been jailed, after he was spotted by police on patrol in Western Road, Brighton, on Tuesday 17 October. The 35-year-old, of Oriental Place, Brighton, was sought in connection with the theft of £95 worth of goods from Holland and Barrett in North Street on 8 September, and the theft of £150 worth of goods from The White Company in East Street on 14 September. He was arrested and charged with two counts of theft, and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order, which had prohibitions not to enter a number of stores, including The White Company. He was jailed for four weeks.