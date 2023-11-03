A scaffolder from the Isle of Sheppey says it's a dream come true to be playing in the FA Cup live on TV.

24-year-old Connor Wilkins, and his teammates at Sheppey United, take on League Two Walsall this evening (Friday 3 November).

It's the first time the club, who beat Billericay Town on penalties to set up the home tie, have reached the FA Cup first round.

The Ites are the lowest-ranked side left in this season's competition.

Connor Wilkins works 12 hour shifts as a scaffolder and has to fit playing football in around work Credit: ITV News Meridian

The match, which will be broadcast live on ITV4, is sold-out with The Ites’ Holm Park ground full to its 1,400 capacity.

Sheppey United's manager Ernie Batten has described the club's achievement in reaching the FA Cup first round as a "fairytale come true".

Defender, Connor Wilkins, said: "It's absolutely massive for the club and for everyone behind the scenes.

"It's not really sunk in yet and I don't think it ever will. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for us players."

Connor works 12-hour shifts as a scaffolder and has to fit playing football for Sheppey United in around work.

He said: "These Walsall players don't know the struggles us players go through getting up at 5am and driving all over the south east of London.

"They have the rehab, they get the nutrition, we don't. I'm in work every morning eating fried breakfasts at 6.30am in a cafe and then drinking Redbull during the day."

"So yeah they get the rehab and nutrition but us players just have to do it there on the pitch."

Sheppey United are hoping they can cause a shock against League Two Walsall Credit: ITV News Meridian

Glen Hammond is a Sheppey United super fan and follows the team home and away.

He said: "It's hard to believe really. You don't expect a team of doctors, scaffolders, and teachers to be playing a professional outfit.

"Walsall are in the fourth tier and Sheppey are in the eighth tier, it's just crazy and who knows, it might happen!"

