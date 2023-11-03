Play Brightcove video

The dashcam footage taken from Robert McKee's vehicle as he hit a railway bridge at 50mph [Credit: Sussex Police]

Shocking footage shows the moment a dangerous driver caught driving 50mph in a 20mph zone hit a railway bridge.

Robert McKee, from Brighton, has been disqualified from driving after he lost control in his Volkswagen hit a barrier and the corner of a railway bridge on Hollingdean Road.

Dashcam footage shows he hit speeds of more than 50mph while driving in a 20mph zone immediately prior to the crash on 1 May.

In the aftermath of the collision 20-year-old McKee is heard saying: “Oh my days.”

A member of the public helped detain McKee and he was later arrested by officers.

McKee, 20, admitted dangerous driving at Brighton Magistrates Court on 4 October Credit: Sussex Police

He completed a roadside breath test which showed he was below the legal drink-drive limit.

The electrician appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 4 October, where he admitted dangerous driving.

Video footage from inside McKee’s vehicle shows him driving erratically and at high speed, with loud music playing.

McKee, of Stanmer Park Road in Brighton, has been disqualified from driving for 18 months and must complete 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) sessions as part of a community order.

The court also ordered him to pay a £750 fine, £300 surcharge and £85 costs.

The aftermath of the crash in Brighton Credit: Sussex Police

Chief Inspector Chris Tinney from the Roads Policing Unit said: “McKee put the safety of himself and other road users at risk with his appalling driving.

“He admitted himself that his driving was dangerous and I am pleased to now see this conviction at court.

“Speeding is a major factor for one in three serious injury or fatal collisions in Sussex. McKee was incredibly lucky that he did not add to that sobering statistic.

“That is why our officers carried out increased enforcement patrols across Surrey and Sussex last month.

“This was in addition to roads policing checks to prevent speeding drivers, which continue 24/7, all year round.

“We are determined to catch drivers who risk causing so much harm through excess speed.

“McKee has had to pay a high price for his actions, and we are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public for helping us to identify and detain McKee as the driver of the vehicle.”

