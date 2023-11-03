Hampshire Southern Water customers are facing low pressure or a loss of water supply this morning after Storm Ciarán had an unprecedented impact on water quality and river levels.

The water company apologised to customers in Marchwood, Southampton, who are without water.

It comes as storm overflow releases have been ongoing across the county in the past 24 hours as the county continue to battle the damage caused by flooding and high winds.

The threat of flooding remains high across the south of England as the country continues to feel the after effects of the devastating storm

Car driving through a flooded road in Yapton, West Sussex Credit: PA

Southern Water said the problem was a result of "Storm Ciaran’s unprecedented impact on the water quality and levels of the River Test, close to our Testwood Water Supply Works."

It added: "This has made it extremely difficult for us to abstract water and treat it for drinking water, and has led to a temporary site shutdown.

"As a result, we are struggling to fill reservoirs in some areas of the southern Hampshire areas and northern areas of the Isle of Wight."

The firm said its teams are working to get the Testwood site back working as soon as possible as stormwater levels fall and water quality improves.

Bottled water stations will open at 8am in leisure centres in Hythe and Fawley, as well as Costco in Southampton.

Anyone concerned or vulnerable with an urgent need of bottle water is asked to call Southern Water on 0330 303 0368.

Met Office weather forecasters have said the worst of Storm Ciarán has now passed.

But another weather warning for frequent heavy showers, along with gusty winds, are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding of a few places will come into force across London and South East England on Saturday from 3pm to 11.59pm.

