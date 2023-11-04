Investigations are underway into a hate crime in Oxford.

An empty, red petrol can was thrown over a wall into the car park of the Oxford Mosque and Islamic Cultural Society on Manzil Way on 28 October.

The can had writing on it relating to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine.

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images of an individual officers believe may have important information.

CCTV images released by police of man who could have information about incident Credit: Thames Valley Police

Individual could have information that would help the investigation Credit: Thames Valley Police

Superintendent Bruce Riddell, the local Policing Area Commander for Oxford, said: "I would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the individual in these images or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage, to please get in touch as they may have vital information about the incident.

"As part of our investigation, we are working with the mosque and local community to reassure them of their safety following this unacceptable hate crime incident, as well as conducting further patrols in the area.

"We are aware of some local concerns this incident is being treated as terrorism. I would like to clarify and reassure people that this is not the case.

"Anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed officer or contact us by calling 101 or online via our website."

