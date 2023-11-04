Man charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Rochester

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a serious assault at a property in Rochester.

Officers from Kent Police were called to a report a man had been assaulted at an address on the High Street at 9pm on Thursday 2 November 2023.

They were joined by a crew from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A man, who's in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He has since been released from hospital.

Following enquiries at the scene, a man who is known to the victim was arrested at the property.

Detectives from North Kent CID have since charged Daniel Baker, who's 29 and from High Street in Rochester, with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates Court on Saturday 4 November 2023 and was remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on 4 December 2023.

