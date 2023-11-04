Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee speaks to the organisers of a fireworks' display in Dorset, attacked by a group of young people trying to enter the event.

Investigations are underway into an attack on two men by a group of young people as they tried to enter a fireworks display in Dorset.

Adrian Wareham and Terry Cheater - who are both 73 - have been organising the event in Verwood for more than 30 years.

But two weeks ago a group of young people tried to break into the site. They assaulted Adrian and Terry - leaving the pair in need of hospital treatment.

The attack was caught on CCTV. The elderly men were punched and kicked while on the ground.

Play Brightcove video

Adrian and Terry said the gang had turned up at the end of the community firework event, and damanded to be let in.

Adrian told them it was finished and because large vehicles were moving around, it was dangerous.

The group then assaulted the pair. Workers at the fairground saw what was happening and went to help. The gang then fled.

Play Brightcove video

Adrian and Terry were treated for their injuries at Poole hospital.

Adrian Wareham was punched and kicked

Police have been checking local addresses for any doorbell footage which may help to identify the group.

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.