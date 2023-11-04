Three people had to be rescued from their car in Purbook near Havant when it became stuck in flood water.

Emergency crews from Cosham and Fareham were called Saturday afternoon when Pigeon Lane became impassable.

Police have now shut Pigeon Lane until further notice due to flooding Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

Specialist equipment was used to bring the three people to safety.

Police have now shut the lane until further notice.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the south running to 11:59pm.

