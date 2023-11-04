A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder, in connection with an incident near Cobden Bridge in Southampton.

Police were called to the crossing on Thursday 26 October at 3:38pm to reports a woman had entered the water with two young children.

Emergency services attended the scene and all three people were recovered and received treatment.

Rhonda Micetich, who's 31 and from Argyle Road in Southampton has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

She appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 1 December.

A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder Credit: ITV News Meridian

