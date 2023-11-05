Water restored to 13,000 homes after flooding shuts down Southern Water plant

Water stations were set up following the problems at the Testwood plant

Southern Water has confirmed that running water has been restored to thousands of homes in Hampshire after supplies were cut off for three days.

Up to 18,000 homes and businesses in Southampton and the New Forest were without water after flooding from Storm Ciaran overwhelmed Southern Water's Testwood processing plant, forcing a shutdown.

This morning, the water company said that their engineers had fixed the problems.

They confirmed the bottled water site at Applemore Leisure Centre would remain open on Sunday morning. "As your water returns," they said, "you may notice low pressure and some discolouration this is normal and temporary.

ITV News reporter Derek Johnson spoke to residents about the impact of the water shortages.

Meanwhile the firm said properties on the Isle of Wight might also be affected.

They've released an update stating a potential 4,600 customers in Ventnor "may experience a temporary drop in pressure or intermittent loss of supply".

"This is because we’re continuing to move water around the network on the Island and re-pressurising the system.

"All changes to customers’ supply are only temporary, and we’re sorry for the disruption and inconvenience. We expect water will return to normal for everybody by the end of the day at the latest."

As a precaution bottled water deliveries will be delivered to all customers in the impacted area on the Isle of Wight.