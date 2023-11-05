A woman and two teenage boys have been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was stabbed in Southampton.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries during an assault in Laburnum Road near the Daisy Dip playground on Thursday 26 October.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Police at the scene on October 26th

Asma Mokhtar, 45, from Bluebell Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Two teenage boys, aged 17 and 15 from Southampton, have also been charged with the same offences.

They all appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Mokhtar was remanded in custody. The two teenage boys were released on conditional court bail.

They are all due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 17 November.