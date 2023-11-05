A woman has died after being struck by a car as she walked her dog in the Berkshire village of Leckhamstead.

Emergency services were called at around 9.15am on Sunday, November 5, following the incident on The Thicket.

The pedestrian, a woman in her forties, sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“We’d also appeal to any drivers who may have been in the local area prior to and around the time of the collision to check any dash-cam footage in case it has captured something that may help the investigation."