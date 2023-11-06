Busted, Craig David, JLS and Jess Glynne - just some of the names unveiled for the Margate Summer Series 2024.

The music shows will be hosted at Dreamland in Margate , bringing a line-up of homegrown and international artists to party in the seaside town.

From May to September 2024 music fans will descend on the amusement park for evenings of musical entertainment.

It follows the successful launch in 2022 and has expanded from just three summer shows to 21 in only two years.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will take to the stage in July Credit: Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Acts include:

Friday 5th July: Jack Savoretti

Saturday 6th July: JLS

Saturday 13th July : Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Horse Meat Disco

Friday 26th July: Jess Glynne

Friday 2nd August: Craig David presents TS5

Friday 23rd August : Busted

Rob Waller, Founder and Programmer of the Margate Summer Series said, “We have been so overwhelmed by the response to us launching the series – the support from the public and local people has been incredible. Margate is a very special town and Dreamland is the most brilliant setting for artists and revellers alike. With a capacity of up to 7,500, it has an intimate feel in comparison to a typical arena show for many of these artists."

Tickets are on sale now.