Giant poppy painted on meadow to support the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal
A giant poppy has been painted on Mills Meadow in Henley-on-Thames to support the Royal British legion's Poppy Appeal.
The poppy, which is about 100ft wide and 90ft tall, was drawn by a pre-programmed robot and then filled in by hand using a backpack sprayer.
The paint used is completely organic and so will not harm the environment, according to the painters.
The idea came from drone operator, Richard Pinches, who was commissioned by Henley Town Council to photograph a King's Cypher that was painted in the same location for the King's Coronation in May.
Richard has been a keen supporter of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal and poppy collector ever since the death of his father in 2016.
Peter Pinches was a WW2 veteran who served in North Africa and Europe, landing on Gold Beach as part of the Normandy invasion in 1944.
Richard is also a re-enactor and gives talks to the public and schools.
The poppy was painted by Simon Hughes from Origin Amenity Solutions and Danny Perkins from Groundtel Ltd.