Giant poppy painted on meadow to support the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal

A giant poppy has been painted on Mills Meadow in Henley-on-Thames to support the Royal British legion's Poppy Appeal.

The poppy, which is about 100ft wide and 90ft tall, was drawn by a pre-programmed robot and then filled in by hand using a backpack sprayer.

The paint used is completely organic and so will not harm the environment, according to the painters.

T he idea came from drone operator, Richard Pinches, who was commissioned by Henley Town Council to photograph a King's Cypher that was painted in the same location for the King's Coronation in May.

The poppy was drawn by a pre-programmed robot and then filled in by hand Credit: Richard Pinches

Richard has been a keen supporter of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal and poppy collector ever since the death of his father in 2016.

Peter Pinches was a WW2 veteran who served in North Africa and Europe, landing on Gold Beach as part of the Normandy invasion in 1944.

Richard is also a re-enactor and gives talks to the public and schools.

The poppy was painted by Simon Hughes from Origin Amenity Solutions and Danny Perkins from Groundtel Ltd.