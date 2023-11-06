A teenager is due in court in connection with the death of an 18-year-old in Bournemouth.

Cameron Hamilton died after he was stabbed during a fight in the area of The Square at 1.26am on 5 August 2023.

Thomas Betteridge, from Southsea, is charged with Cameron's murder.

18-year-old Lennie Hansen, from Waterlooville, will also appear in court charged with possessing a knife in public and assisting an offender.

In August, more than 200 family and friends of Cameron joined a march against knife crime in his memory.

In a tribute at the time his family said: "Cam is loved so much by his whole family, we ask that our privacy is respected at this devastating time.

"We don't want this to be what Cam is remembered for, we want him to be remembered for the funny, kind and wonderful person he is and always will be.

"We would also like to thank all the police officers who attended the scene and were with Cam and all the people who have sent their condolences and wishes to the family."

