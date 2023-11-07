Police have released a CCTV appeal after reports a man threw plant pots at a 17-year-old boy before punching him in the face.

Kent Police was called to reports of an assault on Beaconsfield Road in Maidstone at around 6pm on Tuesday 31 October 2023.

It is alleged that, following a verbal altercation, a man threw multiple items at the boy before punching him in the face.

Several of the items thrown were plant pots belonging to a nearby property, which were broken as a result. They also caused damage to the property.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

A Kent Police statement said: "Anyone with information, including footage from doorbell cameras, CCTV and dashcam, should call 01622 604100, quoting 46/194337/23.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using their online form. "

