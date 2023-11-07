Around 100 people were injured on board a Saga cruise ship after it was caught up in a storm.

Spirit of Discovery was on a roundtrip to the Canary Islands from Portsmouth when severe weather hit in the Bay of Biscay.

Guests were treated on board before the ship arrived back at Portsmouth on Monday evening (6 November).

Spirit of Discovery departed on 24 October on a 14-night ‘Canary Island Quintet’ cruise.

The itinerary remained unaffected until day 10, when she was due to depart for Las Palmas. Credit: ITV News Meridian

As weather conditions started to worsen on day 10, the call to Las Palmas was cancelled and the decision was made to continue onwards to La Coruna to get ahead of the approaching storm.

The ship's crew were then informed the port at La Coruna would be closed and they decided to continue back to the UK earlier than originally planned.

Spirit of Discovery's propulsion safety system was activated in the poor weather causing it to veer suddenly to the left, bringing the vessel to a sudden halt.

This led to 100 of the 1,000 guests on board being hurt with the "vast majority" suffering minor injuries.

Five people needed treatment for more serious injuries in the ship's medical facilities, according to Saga Cruises.

Saga Cruises has not confirmed if any of those injured require further treatment ashore. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesperson for Saga Cruises said: "Spirit of Discovery was sadly caught in the challenging weather conditions this weekend, as she started her return to the UK.

"The ship remained safe at all times, but due to the impact of the storm, some guests sustained injuries.

"All were treated immediately by onboard medical staff. While the weather is clearly beyond our control, we want to offer our sincere apologies to all those affected who are now safely back, having sailed home in calmer seas.”

