The family of a teenager who died in a crash in Hastings have released a tribute to their "beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, grand-daughter and friend".

Sophie Ford, 18, was the only passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash on the A21 at Kent Street on Friday 27 October.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. He remains in hospital.

In a tribute, Sophie’s family said: “We are devastated at the loss of Sophie our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, grand-daughter and friend to so many.

"A recent leaver from Battle Abbey School, Sophie was an avid animal lover and sportswoman who loved to sing and listen to music.

Sophie Ford was 18 when she died. Credit: Sussex Police

“She was a volunteer at a local animal sanctuary and stables and had just embarked upon a Degree course in Veterinary Physiotherapy at Writtle University College, Chelmsford.

“Sophie had been an active member of the South Saxons hockey club in Hastings for the last five years and played for the ladies’ first team.

"She had such a promising future ahead of her and we are devastated that her life has been brought to a premature end in this way.

“Sophie touched the hearts of so many people both in the region and overseas and she will be very sadly missed by us all.”

Police officers are carrying out an investigation into the crash, which is understood to have involved a single vehicle – a white Seat Leon Cupra – leaving the carriageway and colliding with a tree.

Anybody with information is being asked to contact police at collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Contour.

