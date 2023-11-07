A man has been tasered and arrested after urinating on a war memorial.

On Sunday afternoon (5 November), members of the public saw a male desecrate the war memorial in Faringdon Town Centre by urinating on it.

He shouted aggressively and swore at several members of the public during the incident.

Thames Valley Police attended and carried out enquiries.

The suspect was identified, located and informed he was being arrested on suspicion of public order and desecrating a war memorial.

After a brief struggle during which a Taser was deployed, he was escorted to Abingdon custody.

He has since been bailed.

