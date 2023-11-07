Dorset Police are looking for help from members of the public to identify a man whose body was found in Purbeck woods earlier this year.

On 1 July 2023, the body was discovered in Goathorn woods in Studland.

Officers say there is nothing to indicate the death is suspicious, but the identity of the body has not yet been established.

The force is working on behalf of HM Coroner for Dorset and has released photos that were discovered in a tent near to where the body was found.

PC Stuart Wilson, of Wareham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have been carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner, including DNA checks, but so far we have not been able to work out an identity for the man.

“This is a very sad incident and we are keen to follow all lines of enquiry available to us so that the man can be identified and his family can be made aware.

“A tent was located near to where the body was found, which contained a diary with images inside.

"We are now issuing the images to the public in a bid to find out if anyone recognises the people in the pictures as this may lead us to identifying the man.

“If you have any information that may assist our efforts, please get in contact with us.”

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230102358.

