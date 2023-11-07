A rogue trader from Swindon who scammed residents out of more than £19,000 has been jailed for 15 months. James Michael Hookey, 36, "inflicted misery" on 18 people whom he defrauded while trading as J M Property Maintenance.

An investigation looked into complaints which found he had failed to complete work that had been paid for.

Other customers added that he failed to supply goods and materials that had also been paid for and demanded payment for work done without reasonable skill and care.

If challenged Hookey could often become threatening and intimidating.

Sentencing him, His Honour Judge Lambert, described how Hookey was “involved in abuse and harassment” and had “inflicted misery on his victims”.

He will serve half of his sentence before being released on licence.

James Michael Hookey, of Fire Fly Avenue, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 2 November after admitting to running a fraudulent building and gardening business.

Hookey scammed residents out of £19,413 after Swindon Trading Standards Service started an investigation.

Trading Standards received complaints relating to J M Property Maintenance, which included taking money from customers after providing misleading information.

Councillor Jim Grant, Swindon Borough’s Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Joint Working, said: “This rogue trader behaved appallingly towards his customers. T

"They paid him their hard-earned money for work they thought would be carried out in a professional manner and to a high standard. They got neither.

“We will not hesitate to take action if complaints about rogue traders are raised with us because, as this case shows, their actions can cause untold emotional and financial worry to so many people.”

Members of the public can report a rogue trader by using the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 or via its website.