One of Kent's oldest and best-known cafés has been temporarily closed down by health authorities after failing a routine inspection.

Insects were found floating in the boiler, and rat droppings were spotted at the Blue and White Café on the side of the A20 near Smeeth.

The Food Standards Agency and Ashford Council say the entire premises was dirty and greasy.

It has been given a hygiene rating of 0 - with urgent improvement necessary.

The cafe has been ordered to close following the inspection. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Inspectors said that rat droppings were seen in various areas of the kitchen and that the owners must contact pest control, along with making sure every hole is sealed up to avoid contamination.

They also noted that the wash hand basin was not easily accessible and that there were no hand-drying facilities at the time of the inspection.

The owners have now been told to stop using the premises immediately.

ITV News Meridian has contacted them for comment.

