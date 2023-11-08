Surveillance cameras in Basingstoke have helped catch a man who illegally dumped household items including a flat screen TV and exercise equipment.

Adam Walters, 34, was caught fly-tipping waste in front of two recycling centres in March.

Mr Walters drove a Ford Transit van to a recycling site at Popley Fields Community Centre in March this year where he dumped items including a fireplace surround and mantlepiece, as well as a large flat screen TV on the ground in front of the recycling banks.

He then drove to the Winklebury Centre site where he then dumped other items including an exercise weight bench and a picture.

He pleaded guilty fly-tipping and was ordered to pay fines totalling £1,500 as well as £439 costs, compensation of £500 and a £600 victim surcharge.

Credit: Basingstoke and Deane Council

Basingstoke and Deane Council says it is the first prosecution for fly-tipping at the council’s recycling sites since new cameras were installed last November as part of a pilot project to help reduce fly-tipping in the area.

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services and Housing Cllr Laura James said: "Education and information are important but sometimes stronger action is required and the surveillance cameras have provided us with the evidence to issue fines and achieve this prosecution, which I hope will deter people further.

“Fly-tips like this are an eyesore, are costly to clear and can be hazardous and I hope that this case and the other enforcement action we have taken causes people who are considering misusing our recycling sites to think twice."

