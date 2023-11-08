A man who went missing from Medway has been found dead in The Netherlands.

Liam Graham, 22, was reported missing from Lower Stoke in July.

Extensive searches were carried out by police officers to find him over several weeks but were unable to locate him.

However Dutch authorities informed Kent police on Monday (6 November) that they had recovered the body of a man.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed the body was that of Mr Graham.

His family have since been informed and Kent Police is continuing to work with colleagues in The Netherlands to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

