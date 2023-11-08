Two men who beat one of their victims with a baseball with such force that it broke in half have been jailed.

Aiman Aziz and Ayoub Omer used the baseball bat during an unprovoked street attack in Rochester on three victims, which left them suffering multiple injuries.

The assault happened during the early hours of 22 January after the two men had been thrown out from a nightclub near Blue Boar Lane.

They were made to leave by security staff after Aziz headbutted a man.

Aziz and Omer then waited for the man Aziz had headbutted to leave the club, before they then began attacking him and two of his friends.

Aziz headbutted the first victim again, before taking it in turns with Omer to assault the two other men with a baseball bat.

Aziz beat one of them with such force that it broke in half.

All three victims were taken to hospital suffering facial and head injuries, with one of men sustaining a fractured skull and a bleed to the brain.

The pair were later charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. Aziz was further charged with causing actual bodily harm.

Aziz, 18, pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Monday 6 November was jailed for four years and eight months.

Omer, 20, denied any involvement but was found guilty following a trial. He was sentenced to five years.

