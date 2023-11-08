More than 165 thousand food parcels have been given out in the South East - a record number according to a charity.

The Trussell Trust says the figures taken from April to September show it is the highest number of parcels given out in this six-month period.

The Salisbury-based charity provided 63,774 food parcels for 27,005 children living in families who could not afford the essentials.

The new figures represent a 9% increase from the same period in 2022.

Low incomes, especially from social security, debt, health conditions and issues with social security payments such as delays or sanctions were the main reasons people were left with no option but to turn to a food bank for help.

This is a 7% increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting the continuing rise in need for the support provided by food banks.

The new data also revealed that 68% of all the parcels provided by Trussell Trust food banks in the South East between April and September this year were for families with children.

Furthermore, the charity has reported that an alarming 27,853 people in the South East have needed to use a food bank for the first time in the past six months, warning that food banks are at 'breaking point' as more and more people in communities across the UK find themselves unable afford the essentials.

The Trussell Trust believes that the situation is unlikely to change in the coming months with this stark new data leading them to forecast that food banks in their network will distribute more than a million emergency food parcels between December 2023 and

February 2024 the equivalent of providing a parcel every eight seconds this winter.

Jess Holliday, Deputy CEO at Eastbourne Foodbank said: "At Eastbourne Foodbank, our donations are down even as need remains very high.

"We are deeply concerned about the alarming rise in the number of children needing our support. Last month, 633 of the food parcels we provided were for children. Day after day, people tell us they simply don't have enough money to buy the basics.

"A client told me, 'I have sold my car. I have sold everything and cut everything out. But that's still not enough. All I want is enough money to pay the basic bills and have some left to buy my own food.' "

The Trussell Trust is encouraging people to show their support for people facing hardship by signing a petition urging UK political party leaders to support the introduction of an

Essentials Guarantee to ensure that the basic rate of University Credit at least covers life'sessentials, such as food and bills.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...