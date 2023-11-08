Play Brightcove video

Wi-Fi networks on trains will be used to increase the visibility of individuals who are considered long-term missing

A young mum from Sussex who vanished without a trace will be featured in a campaign by a Southern rail operator to help find missing people.Georgina Gharsallah from Worthing disappeared five years ago and her family are still without answers.

Now passengers logging onto Wifi on Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express trains will see Georgina and a different missing person each week.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has partnered with the charity Missing People to help the 170,000 people who are reported missing each year.

O ne person reportedly goes missing every 90 seconds in the UK which could be up to 40 people in a single rush hour or daily commute.

With more than five million passengers logging into GTR's Wi-Fi every week, it is hoped this exposure will help the charity's mission.

The partnership comes after GTR awarded £25,000 to support the charity in building awareness about its support helpline.

To represent this figure, 40 sets of disappearing footprints are on display from today at London Blackfriars station. Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

GTR's Safeguarding and Wellbeing Manager, Laura Campbell, said: "Over the past year, we've seen a concerning increase in reports about vulnerable people on our network.

"We know that winter can be a tough time for many, so it's really important we're looking out for those most at risk.

" Our staff are trained in how to look out for and look after those who may be vulnerable, and we want our passengers to be aware too.

"We hope that together with our passengers, we can positively contribute to the vital work of Missing People and help reunite families with loved ones."

Paul Joseph, Head of Helpline at Missing People, said: "Our aim with GTR is to provide as much awareness and support to these people as possible in the lead-up to winter across one of the key modes of transport that people use to go missing.

"Launching our partnership with GTR at this time of year will help to provide valuable resources that could make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by a missing person."

