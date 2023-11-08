A woman has been jailed after she refused to hand over the pin number to her phone during an investigation into a man's murder in Southampton.

Rianne Doughty from Gosport was arrested as part of an investigation into the death of Mark Noke, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mark Noke died from a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, in the Thornhill area of Southampton in the early hours of Saturday 25 February.

Police believed Doughty had crucial evidence on her phone which would help find out what had happened to Mr Noke.

However, she refused to provide the pin code to unlock her phone, and continued to refuse even once a court order required her to hand it over.

While she was in custody, she told officers that she had forgotten her pin code.

The 27-year-old was charged with failing to comply with a Section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information.

Following a trial at Southampton Crown Court, she was found guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

DCI Howard Broadribb, from the force's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "By refusing to provide us with the passcode for her phone, Doughty sought to delay and frustrate our enquiries, trying to stall us as we worked hard to find answers for the devastated family of Mark Noke.

"Refusing to provide us with this information does not prevent you from having action taken against you, and anyone who seeks to obstruct justice in this way will be charged."

In the murder investigation of Mark Noke, five men have been charged with murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery.

• Kieran Thomas Claffey, 28, of Keynsham Road, Southampton

• Leighton James Tabone, 23, of no fixed abode

• Bradley James O’Dell, 22, of Blendworth Lane, Southampton

• Aaron Paul Dean Morgan, 31, of no fixed abode

• Justin Lee Roach, 39, of Steep Close, Southampton

Two other men have been also been charged in connection with Mark’s death. Harley Wilson, 20, of International Way, Southampton and Daniel Alexander Bull, 30, of Valentine Avenue, Southampton have both been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

