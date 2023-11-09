Play Brightcove video

Flares were thrown during Reading FC's home match with Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Reading Football Club has confirmed that four away fans have been arrested after flares were thrown in Tuesday's 1-all draw with Bristol Rovers. (7 November)

The club says pyrotechnics were thrown into the direction of Reading fans and the pitch during the club's EFL League One fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

A number of supporters were identified on CCTV and handed over the police.

The club say thanks to ' exceptional work from senior safety and security staff', no-one was injured.

They added that a home supporter was hit by a pyrotechnic missile and was offered immediate medical assistance, which he declined.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Reading Football Club said: "Pyrotechnics can be extremely dangerous and contravene all clubs’ ground regulations.

"We would like to thank all home supporters for not engaging in this extremely dangerous practice on Tuesday night.

"However, Reading Football Club would like to take this opportunity to remind all supporters that the use of any pyrotechnic device is strictly prohibited within the Select Car Leasing Stadium and, as demonstrated this week, strong action will be taken in the event of any such devices being discharged."