A motorcyclist caught going 150mph and even performing a "wheelie" whilst passing oncoming cars was convicted thanks to his own dashcam footage.

Jack Godfrey, 24, of Kent View Road, Basildon, was stopped at the A130, Rettendon, by a Roads Policing officer.

The officer seized the SD card from a dashcam fitted to his motorbike which revealed his dangerous earlier journeys.

Godfrey was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order and disqualified for 12 months for dangerous driving when he appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on 3 November.

The rider first caught the officer's attention when he joined the A12 at junction 19 on 15 July as the letters on his registration plate were too small.

After following him, the officer saw Godfrey speeding and undertaking vehicles before he slowed to exit the A130.

The dashcam footage showed the motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic and helped convict Godfrey of dangerous driving.

He was also ordered to re-sit his test and pay £269 worth of fines and costs.

Roads Policing officer Police Constable Danny Wheeler, who led the investigation, said: “There is no doubt that the rider drove in a dangerous manner that day, using the public roads of Chelmsford as a racetrack with no consideration for himself and the safety of other road users.

“At one point, he nearly collided into a roundabout. The footage was horrific, so much so, that during the interview, the rider admitted that even he was shocked by it and admitted he’d been foolish.”

The court ordered no separate penalty for two other charges relating to the unlawful registration plate that didn’t conform with DVLA regulations.

