Oxford asylum seekers begin to be moved to the Bibby Stockholm

Asylum seekers who've been living in Oxford for up to a year have begun being moved to the Bibby Stockholm on the Dorset coast.

The Home Office says housing them on the barge is a better use of taxpayers' money than continuing to keep them in hotels.

But asylum seekers and their supporters have told ITV Meridian that many of them fear for their mental health as a result of being moved.

Many have already endured traumatic experiences fleeing for their lives by boat and they don't want to have to start from scratch yet again.

A demonstration has been held outside a hotel next door to the Kassam Stadium in Oxford which is home to more than 200 male asylum seekers.

It's claimed 40 residents have received letters informing them they're to be moved to the Bibby Stockholm because it's cheaper.

18 have already gone from the hotel.

One man, who wants to remain anonymous, came to the UK on a student visa. He said: "I appealed, you have to appeal within five days, but they rejected me.

"I was supposed to go to the Bibby Stockholm yesterday but I didn't go. I said I don't want to go.

"So now they will kick me out of the hotel and soon I will be homeless."

Another man, who says he's lived in the hotel for ten months, explains what life there is like for him

A local GP who supports people who are living at the hotel says he is very concerned for the asylum seekers being given short notices that they will be relocated to the Bibby Stockholm.

He said: "Many have been our patients for over a year and have developed strong links with the community.

"Having fled persecution and violence, many suffer with post-traumatic stress and other medical conditions, making some very vulnerable."

While staying at the hotel, the men receive three meals a day and £9 a week to spend.

The hotel, next to the Kassam Stadium, which is home to more than 200 male asylum seekers Credit: ITV News Meridian

A return bus trip into the city centre would take nearly half that so the charity Asylum Welcome in East Oxford provides bicycles and other support at drop in sessions.

They say the Bibby Stockholm issue isn't the only one they're dealing with right now.

Spokesperson Mark Goldring said: "You've got two dynamics. One is potentially positive, which is the home office in our processing claims faster.

"More people are getting status so they are now officially refugees rather than asylum seekers.

"That means they can move on, but there's nowhere for them to move to. And they're getting a maximum of 28 days notice to leave the hotels when they get the status, at the end of which they become homeless."

The Home Office issued a statement which read: "The Bibby Stockholm is part of the Government's pledge to reduce the use of expensive hotels and bring forward alternative accommodation options which provide a more cost effective, sustainable and manageable system for the UK taxpayer and local communities.

"The use of vessels is a tried and tested approach that mirrors that taken by our European neighbours.

"There is an onsite primary health service to reduce the impact on local NHS services. The Bibby Stockholm has previously safely and comfortably housed workers from various industries.

"People who come here illegally won't have their asylum claim considered in the UK and instead can be detained and swiftly removed."