A second man has been charged after a woman was raped on Brighton beach.

The victim, a woman in her 40s was attacked by two men on the beach near Kings Road Arches between the hours of 2am and 5.30am on Sunday 10 September.

22-year-old Isaac Cid-Lopez, of Radbourne Crescent, London, was arrested last Wednesday (1 November), and subsequently charged with rape and theft.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (6 November) and was released on bail with strict conditions.

Ali Reza Mozaffari, 36, of Golders Green Road, London, was also charged with rape in relation to this investigation and was remanded in custody.

Both will appear at a court to be confirmed on 26 February, 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: "We have conducted extensive enquiries since receiving this report, which have now resulted in the charge and remand of two suspects.

“The victim has shown incredible bravery in coming forward to speak to us, and she will continue to be supported by specialist officers as the case progresses.

"We thoroughly investigate any allegations of sexual offences and treat every survivor with the upmost respect and sensitivity.

"When making a report to us, victims will be provided with a safe space for them to seek justice and support."

