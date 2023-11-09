Play Brightcove video

Rescuers attempted to catch the fox on Wednesday night but it managed to get loose.

Rescuers in Hampshire have released a video as they continue their for a fox which has been pictured with a tube stuck around its neck.

The Second Chance Fox Rescue and Rehabilitation Group UK which is based in North Baddesley near Romsey, has reported receiving dozens of calls from members of the public who have seen the animal in Gosport.

Now a video has been released of the moment one of the team attempt to catch the fox in a net, so that the tube can be removed.

Unfortunately after a struggle, the animal manages to get loose and escape the net.

The fox has been seen a number of times in the Gosport area. Credit: Debra L Jessie

Volunteer Debra Jessie has been leading the rescue operation and is urging anyone who spots the fox to let her know.

Posting on the charity's Facebook page on Wednesday she said: "If you see me tonight in Weevil road by the bridge, and know anything about the fox with tube on his head come see me.

"Poor fox had us all chasing around after him at one stage we had him but he got out.

"Like to thank all that helped tonight you're all stars.

"Same again tomorrow folks."

Rescue teams say they are planning to go out again on Thursday in an attempt to catch the animal.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian, Steve Mason who set up the charity said: "Myself and my volunteers are going to make an all out effort this evening to catch this fox and remove the tubing from its neck.

"Hopefully we will be successful."