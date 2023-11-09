A violent teenager who attacked another teen with a machete in Faversham in Kent, has been jailed for five and a half years.

18-year-old Troy Gosden assaulted his victim with the weapon, while another teenager attacked him using a rubbish bin.

The victim, an 18-year-old man was walking with a friend in Benstead Grove in January this year, when a vehicle was deliberately driven at them. The victim ran for help as he was chased by Troy Gosden and Kai Theodule.

As they reached St Paul’s Avenue, Gosden assaulted the victim with a machete, while Theodule struck him with a rubbish bin and punched him several times.

The victim was left with a punctured lung and cuts to an arm and hands and needed surgery for his injuries.

On Monday 6 November, 18-year-old Gosden rwas sentenced to five years and six months in prison. Theodule, also aged 18, was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders institution, suspended for two years.

He will also be subject to a three-month curfew and must complete rehabilitation activity and 100 hours unpaid work.

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.

Detective Constable Alex Burgham, of North Kent CID, said: "This was an appalling assault on a young man that has left him with lasting injuries.

"Gosden went out that evening armed with a lethal machete intent on causing the victim harm.

"He is undoubtedly a violent individual and Faversham will be a safer place while he is serving his sentence.

"I would like to thank the victim and witnesses whose assistance throughout the investigation has ensured this volatile criminal has been brought to justice."