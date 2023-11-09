Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian journalist Megan Samrai met some of the people behind the Kent Album Project.

A charity for learning disabled, autistic and neurodivergent people has brought more than 160 youngsters together from across Kent to launch an album about the county.

The two year project saw them write and record their own original songs about Kent's 13 districts, with titles including 'An Ashford Guide to Life', 'Folkestone Solstice', and 'Tunbridge Wells Rocks!'.

Square Pegs Arts, the charity behind the project says the tracks not only reflect where they live, but explore what it means to be a young learning disabled or autistic person in the world today.

Paul Richards, Musical Director, Square Pegs Arts said: "Every single district has been so amazing.

"I know I've been moved to tears almost in every single session, just watching the young people's boost in confidence and watching the joy on their faces as they hear those ideas come together.

Young people were brought together from 65 organisations to create the album. Credit: Square Pegs Arts

"We made sure we worked with the best studio in each area. These are industry standard producers that work with big bands, so we wanted to give everyone the legitimate professional experience."

Square Pegs Arts has been delivering theatre, music and arts projects for nearly 20 years in Kent and Medway, with the aim of giving everyone equal access.

As part of the project Square Pegs also brought on five young ambassadors to help lead the project.

They each come from different parts of Kent and acted as a steering group to assist with key decisions. This includes organising the launch event for the album which took place on Sunday, 5 November.

One young ambassador Emma Parmenter said: "To be given that role, it was really busy I should say, because there's a lot to do as a manager, but I felt like 'I can do this'.

"I was part of the, the Maidstone song. It was called 'Through the eyes of the Maidstone dinosaur'. When they're listening to the song, they'll say 'oh I recognise all these places'".

The young ambassadors hope the album will inspire others. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Another young ambassador, Paddy Kyle, designed the Kent Album Project logo and said the whole experience was "definitely a challenge".

"I was a bit scared to actually record myself, but the best thing to do is try not to think about it too much."

He said the best thing about doing the album was having meetings which "actually are useful" because they've helped the group imagine what the album will actually be.

Azwa Marini, Kent Album Project said: "It just shows how talented we young people really are. It will inspire them with what they're wanting to do next after school or education.

"I just want you guys to believe in yourselves and just go for any job you want and don't let anyone take you down."

The Kent Album Project can now be streamed online and the young performers hope that the people listening will perhaps recognise a few of their local spots.

