An attacker who targeted lone women in a string of "terrifying" random assaults has been found guilty after a re-trial.

Kieron Sewah, 32, of May Place, Basingstoke, had denied grievous bodily harm with intent, assault by beating and possession of a bladed article for the attacks which took place between September and October 2022.

The attacks included holding a 52-year-old woman at knifepoint and striking a 76-year-old woman from behind.

Sewah was previously found guilty of only one of the attacks after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on the other two cases.

On Thursday (9 November) Sewah was convicted on all counts at Winchester Crown Court after being retried by CPS prosecutors who used CCTV to identify him.

The CPS proved that Sewah was behind each assault piecing together witness identification and extensive CCTV evidence. Credit: PA

The court heard that Sewah attacked lone women he did not know.

On 21 September 2022, Sewah, armed with a knife, attacked a 52-year-old woman as she got out of her car in Silvester Close.

The knife touched her forearm, but she was able to get back in her car and drive away uninjured.

On the following month on 12 October, Sewah hit a 76-year-old woman with an object on Eastrop Lane.

She was treated in hospital for a serious wound to the back of her head.

Daniel Marsh, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Wessex, said, “Kieron Sewah is a dangerous individual who inflicted terrifying, random violence against lone women in the street."

“Having initially only secured one conviction, the CPS was determined that each of Sewah’s victims saw justice and after a complex retrial we have secured convictions for every one of these attacks."

“No woman should ever have to endure such a horrifying ordeal – we hope today’s verdict provides some comfort to each of the victims and we wish them all the best going forward.”

Sewah will be sentenced for all three attacks at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 26 January.

