A burglar who stabbed two men, including a 90-year-old, when he was interrupted breaking into their house has been jailed for 23 years.

Lee Tidy, 24, of North Mead in Henfield, broke into a house in Henfield Common South on February 4 2023.

Tidy entered through a first storey window, where he was confronted by a 90-year-old man, who had heard him enter.

Tidy tackled him to the floor on the landing and proceeded to stab him in the neck.

The pensioner managed to shout for help, despite suffering the serious injury.

A second occupant, a 61-year-old man, ran upstairs but was also stabbed in the neck by Tidy.

Whilst at the address Lee Tidy stole a set of car keys and fled the property via a conservatory window, injuring his hand and leaving a trail of blood in his wake.

He was later located in a property linked to him, covered in blood with a bandaged hand and a small quantity of cannabis.

Sussex Police Headquarters. Credit: ITV News Meridian

There Sussex Police arrested him and subsequently charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

At Lewes Crown Court on 25 August, Tidy was found guilty of all charges.

At the same court on Thursday (9 November), Tidy was sentenced to 23 years in prison and told he must serve at least two thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Holmes said: “This was a terrifying experience for the two victims, one of whom was nearly murdered in his own home by Lee Tidy.

"Due to the brave actions of both victims, they managed to call police and distance themselves from Tidy, who was soon apprehended by police officers with injuries linking him to the crime scene. Both victims thankfully made a full recovery from the injuries they sustained.

“At court, Tidy tried to twist the truth about had happened and denied any accountability around the events of the night. Thankfully the jury saw through these false accounts and he has now been given a significant custodial sentence, where he can cause no further harm.

“This excellent result could not have been achieved were it not for the bravery of the victims, and the swift actions of Sussex Police’s response and investigative units.”

