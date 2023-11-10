A father and three sons who violently attacked a refugee because he refused to work at their takeaway for free have been convicted in court.

The victim, aged 18 at the time, was recruited at the Balti Hut in Queens Road, Hastings, after he entered the UK as an unaccompanied asylum-seeker from Sudan.

When he told the Rahman family he was thinking of leaving due to the lack of pay and poor working conditions, he was subjected to an unprovoked and prolonged attack.

He was chased from the takeaway through the town centre towards Hastings railway station by Mominur Rahman, who repeatedly hit him with a metal bar.

Once at the railway station, he was further assaulted by both Mominur Rahman and his brother Shahnur Rahman.

Hastings Railway Station. Credit: Google Maps

The brothers repeatedly hit, kicked, and stamped on the victim – including on his head – while he lay defenceless on the floor, police said.

A short time later, a third brother Ridwanur Rahman arrived and punched the victim to the head whilst he was being held down by Shahnur Rahman.

The brothers’ father Siddiqur Rahman then travelled to join them at the station and he also repeatedly stamped on the teenager’s head.

The attack only stopped after railway staff intervened and took the man to safety, before he was transported to hospital.

Sussex Police HQ in Lewes Credit: ITV News Meridian

All four suspects, who all reside in Horntye Road, St Leonards, were subsequently arrested and charged. The case went to trial at Lewes Crown Court and all four were found guilty, and sentenced on Wednesday 8 November as follows:

Mominur Rahman, 23, was sentenced to a total of 53 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Ridwanur Rahman, 29, was sentenced to 45 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Shahnur Rahman, 31, was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment for attempted GBH. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Siddiqur Rahman, 57, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment (suspended for 18 months) for affray. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £3,500 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Emma Arthur Devennie, said: “This was a long and complex investigation which involved piecing together numerous CCTV clips and witness statements.

“Our support workers and translators worked closely with the victim to ensure we had the evidence available to secure a conviction against these four violent offenders – and justice for him.

“Throughout the trial, the defendants expressed no remorse for their victim and denied all the offences put to them. This is reflected by the significant sentences and costs imposed by the courts.”

