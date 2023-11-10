'Fountain of poppies' to remember the fallen flows around Sussex care home

Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by Andy Dickenson

There's no shortage of poppies to be found this weekend - and certainly none at one care home on the south coast.

Residents at Avon Manor home in Worthing have painted over six thousand for a display that also includes three spitfires, two soldiers and a war horse.

The project began during lockdown to keep the residents - who all suffer from dementia - busy.

And it's grown and grown since, becoming a focal point not just for the local community, but also for residents who experienced WWII first hand.

"I was in the Navy on an aircraft carrier and it sunk," Roy Finney said. "It wasn't very nice. You just had to suck it up."

"My father was in the war, and I think it is very important that we all remember all that they suffered and everything," Judith Paddington added.

Working together, the residents have transformed plastic water bottles into poppies for much of the display.

"We've seen a lot of emotions," Lisa Moulding, who runs the home, said. "They do remember, a lot of them.

"They've all been a part of it, because we've got a lot of residents who actually served in the forces, and I think it is good that it doesn't get forgotten and we keep remembering every year."

This display is helping raise funds for the Royal British Legion.