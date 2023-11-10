A man who sexually assaulted a 93-year-old woman with dementia while he was employed to deliver hot meals to elderly and vulnerable people in Swindon has been jailed.

Frank Greco, 59, of Leighton Avenue, repeatedly assaulted the elderly woman in her own home between late March and mid-April 2022.

Having pleaded guilty to attempted rape, assault by penetration, and sexual assault at an earlier hearing, Greco was sentenced to over 14 years imprisonment today (10 November 2023) at Swindon Crown Court.

Greco was caught after the victim’s son reviewed CCTV from inside his mother’s home.

The footage uncovered numerous incidents of sexual assault against the victim who, due to her dementia, was unable to give consent or report what happened. At times, he would commit his crimes whilst others were in the house with him.

The victim’s family immediately reported their findings to the police who arrested Greco and uncovered items in his car which suggested premeditation for his offences.

Wiltshire police

Greco was captured on the CCTV footage using an item found in the car during one of the assaults.

He initially denied any wrongdoing after his arrest, but admitted his guilt once presented with the incriminating evidence.

Ashleigh Doy, Specialist Rape Prosecutor at CPS Wessex, said: “Greco is a dangerous predator who targeted a vulnerable woman for his own selfish sexual gratification.

“He was entrusted to provide a service of care to the victim, and he coldly abused that trust.

“It would have been clear to Greco that the victim could not consent to sexual activity – but he simply did not care.

“The law on consent is clear: someone consents to sexual activity only if they agree by choice and have the freedom and capacity to make that choice.

“The CPS worked with police to build a strong case by piecing together CCTV and material evidence which proved Greco planned his assaults, resulting in his guilty plea.

“We are dedicated to prosecuting offenders on behalf of serious sexual offence victims and their loved ones.”

