British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to Chichester railway station today following reports of an assault.

The force was called at around 3.49am and attended with paramedics.

Two people were treated for their injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Part of the car park was cordoned off while police carried out an initial investigation.

The force says enquiries are ongoing.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 quoting reference 69 of 10/11/2023.

